More Videos

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

Pause
Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC 2:34

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is 2:09

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

'It's like buying a car' for rate payer 1:46

'It's like buying a car' for rate payer

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

  • Jake Bentley: This week a chance for restart, refocus

    South Carolina QB Jake Bentley explains the message coming from Will Muschamp this week as the Gamecocks host Arkansas.

South Carolina QB Jake Bentley explains the message coming from Will Muschamp this week as the Gamecocks host Arkansas.
South Carolina QB Jake Bentley explains the message coming from Will Muschamp this week as the Gamecocks host Arkansas.

USC Gamecocks Football

Will Muschamp has a new message for his team this week

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

October 03, 2017 11:56 AM

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp had a message for his team Tuesday.

“Coach Muschamp has stressed how big this game is,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “He said there are no re-dos, but we are going to restart and refocus on those little things.”

The Gamecocks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC) have dropped two of their last three games and are averaging 15.7 points per game in those contests. They are coming off a 24-17 loss to Texas A&M in which they blew a 10-point lead.

“We had a bunch of hurt guys in the locker room (after the game), and we need to get back in the morning and reset and restart for Arkansas,” Muschamp told reporters Sunday.

He emphasized that point to his team Tuesday, Bentley said.

“Now what? Now we need to focus on the small details that are beating us,” Bentley said. “Those will lead into bigger things that help us get better.”

Arkansas is 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gamecocks ready to welcome back David Williams

View More Video