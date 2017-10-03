Will Muschamp has a new message for his team this week

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp had a message for his team Tuesday.
“Coach Muschamp has stressed how big this game is,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “He said there are no re-dos, but we are going to restart and refocus on those little things.”
The Gamecocks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC) have dropped two of their last three games and are averaging 15.7 points per game in those contests. They are coming off a 24-17 loss to Texas A&M in which they blew a 10-point lead.
“We had a bunch of hurt guys in the locker room (after the game), and we need to get back in the morning and reset and restart for Arkansas,” Muschamp told reporters Sunday.
He emphasized that point to his team Tuesday, Bentley said.
“Now what? Now we need to focus on the small details that are beating us,” Bentley said. “Those will lead into bigger things that help us get better.”
Arkansas is 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC.
Comments