Deebo Samuel update

The news on South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel is that he’s coming along.
Any projections about when he’ll return are not forthcoming.
“He’s doing well,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “He’s got the cast off, in a walking boot right now. They’re doing the bone stimulation and all that, all of those exercises. He’s coming along well.”
Samuel was the team’s top playmaker before his injury, with 250 receiving yards and six total touchdowns in three games. His ankle was bent under him late against Kentucky, and he broke a bone in his leg.
The night of the injury, Muschamp called it season ending, while Samuel and his mother said it was a five- to six-week timetable. In the third week since it happened, is there hope he’ll return?
“I don’t know,” Muschamp said. “We’re still weeks away from that. I just told those guys, ‘If we get close, you let me know something.’ We’ll figure out a role for him.”
Cast Got Taken Off Sunday❤️. Trust The Process. God Has A Plan. Believe In Him— UnoCaptain‼️❌ (@Uno_Captain) October 3, 2017
