Freshman helping out at new position for Arkansas game

Facing Arkansas this weekend at Williams-Brice Stadium will key a shift in the South Carolina football team’s defense.
For the first time since Bryson Allen-Williams went down with a season-ending injury, the Gamecocks will have to play three linebackers a lot.
And a true freshman will have to help step into the breach.
A week ago, South Carolina players and coaches said Buck lineman Danny Fennell would move to the strongside linebacker spot. This week linebacker T.J. Brunson suggested someone else will help out.
“Sherrod Greene has been taking some snaps at Sam,” Brunson said. “But I think Danny will be working in at the Sam position, too.”
Greene is a North Carolina product who came in with a reputation as an athletic run-thumper who had to get used to the spacing and pass coverage in the college game. But he came on strong in August and secured a spot in the rotation as the No. 2 middle linebacker.
He’s played in every game and has nine tackles on the season.
The strong side position requires more work in space, which could be tricky for the young player. But USC has little choice but to get more beef on the field.
Arkansas is an old-school Power-I/singleback offense, a downhill team that can punish folks. They’ll break out some shotgun, but one Gamecock guessed they were under center 90 percent of the time.
And USC has the tool to counter.
“4-3 stuff,” Brunson said. “Got a Sam in and everything. It’s a more downhill game.”
