Muschamp saw a ‘loud, proud’ environment in Texas, wants one in Columbia

The crowd in Texas on Saturday affected South Carolina’s football team. Will Muschamp admits this.
And he wants fans at Williams-Brice Stadium to do the same to USC’s visitors.
In a world of no-huddle offenses, with raising tempo as an ever-present option, a loud crowd that’s properly engaged can make an impact. Muschamp was discussing his team’s barriers to speeding things up, and he pointed out the 96,000 fans in College Station as something that hindered communication and gummed some things up.
“They had a great environment,” Muschamp said. “That’s what we need Saturday afternoon at our place is a loud, proud environment. They had one, and communication does become an issue when you’re on the road.”
The next opponent, Arkansas, is a relatively slow-paced team, so the hurry-up isn’t quite as much of a factor. Still, Muschamp wants the same hostile atmosphere his team found in College Station.
USC did have an illegal formation penalty against the Aggies but overall was relatively clean. One area the team did have issues was having to go to different kinds of snap counts, one of which involved a slight delay, which Texas A&M took advantage of with a late formation shift.
The game Saturday is a 4 p.m. kick on SEC Network and is nearing a sellout, according to USC.
