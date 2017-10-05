Gameday guide: USC vs. Arkansas TV info, depth chart, more

South Carolina returns to Columbia on Saturday to face Arkansas with hopes of earning a crucial SEC win. Here’s the betting line, how to watch online and other things you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC), South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)
Series history: Arkansas leads 13-9. Gamecocks have won the last two, and the teams played every year from the time they joined the league until 2013.
TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analysis; Dawn Davenport, sideline)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline)
Satellite radio: Sirius 83, 138/XM 83, 191
Odds: Arkansas by 2 1/2
Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, temperatures in the mid-80s at kickoff and around 80 by the game’s end
What’s at stake
South Carolina is trying to get back on the winning track in SEC play after a pair of low-scoring, tight losses to Texas A&M and Kentucky. This game could prove crucial, as the second half of the schedule is heavy on SEC East contenders.
Arkansas is in Year 5 with Bret Bielema and things appear to have grown a bit stagnant in a tough division. He could use every win he can get, especially with more SEC West games upcoming.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
ARK
Points/Game
22.6
35.2
Opp. Points/Game
20.8
27.2
Yds. Rushing/Game
86.8
205.3
Opp. Yds. Rush/Game
153.6
142.8
Yds. Pass/Game
251.4
203.0
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
253.8
205.3
Avg. Yds./Game
338.2
408.3
Opp. Total Yds./Game
407.4
348.0
South Carolina players to watch
1. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley got pummeled against Texas A&M, but alternated that with throwing some balls that produced big plays. He’s thrown for 1,257 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
2. Freshman wide receiver Shi Smith posted a career high with 86 yards and his first touchdown against the Aggies and has 170 yards on the season. Arkansas likes to put safeties on slot receivers, so he could get some good matchups.
3. Sophomore defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will likely be tested as a bulwark against the run against an I-formation, power-heavy team. He only has two tackles and two batted passes this season, but his impact can go well beyond numbers.
Arkansas players to watch
1. Senior tailback David Williams may or may not start, but considering he wasn’t able to fulfill his promise at USC, a revenge game could be lurking. He has 207 yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries in four games. That’s more scores than he had in any season in Columbia and 96 yards away from his best single-season rushing total.
2. He’s not his brother Brandon, but quarterback Austin Allen has shown flashes at the helm of the Razorback attack. His efficiency dipped since last season, and he’s thrown for 766 yards, seven scores and three picks with a rating of 145.6
3. Defensive back Santos Ramirez has been a bit of a terror for Arkansas. The 6-foot-2 safety has broken up four passes, picked off one, forced a pair of fumbles and ranks fifth on the team with 16 tackles.
Projected South Carolina depth chart
OFFENSE
QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)
RB – Ty’Son Williams (Rico Dowdle, A.J. Turner)
WR – OrTre Smith (Chad Terrell)
WR – Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)
WR – Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)
TE – Hayden Hurst (Kiel Pollard)
TE – Jacob August (K.C. Crosby)
LT – Dennis Daley (D.J. Park)
LG – Sadarius Hutcherson (D.J. Park)
C – Alan Knott (Chandler Farrell)
RG – Donell Stanley (Blake Camper)
RT – D.J. Park (Blake Camper)
DEFENSE
DE – Dante Sawyer OR Keir Thomas (Aaron Sterling)
DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)
DT – Ulric Jones (Javon Kinlaw)
DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)
LB – Daniel Fennell (Antoine Wilder)
LB – T.J. Brunson (Sherrod Greene)
LB – Skai Moore (Eldridge Thompson)
CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)
S – D.J. Smith (Javon Charleston)
S – Chris Lammons (Steven Montac)
CB – Rashad Fenton (Jamyest Williams)
NICK – Jamyest Williams (Chris Lammons)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Parker White
KO – Parker White
P – Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)
LS – Ben Asbury (Matthew Smith)
KR – Rashad Fenton (A.J. Turner)
PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)
H – Danny Gordon (Michael Almond)
Ben Breiner
