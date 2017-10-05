News not good on South Carolina injury front

South Carolina’s last injury update of the week was all bad news for the Gamecocks.
Offensive linemen Cory Helms and Malik Young and wide receiver Terry Googer won’t play against Arkansas on Saturday, and offensive lineman Zack Bailey “is doubtful at best,” head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday evening on his weekly “Carolina Calls” radio show.
“We are still holding out some hope for Zack, but it doesn’t look good,” Muschamp said.
All three players began the year as starters for the Gamecocks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC). South Carolina takes on Arkansas (2-2, 0-2) at 4 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium.
All three offensive linemen could return next week against Tennessee, Muschamp said. All three players suffered ankle injuries.
“I think all three have a chance next week, I really do,” Muschamp said.
Googer was injured during the Texas A&M game and had to be taken from the field on a stretcher for precautionary reasons.
“Terry is doing fine,” Muschamp said. “He went down the wrong way and banged his head, more precautionary than anything. I really want to credit our medical staff. (Head athletic trainer) Clint Haggard doesn’t get enough credit for what he does. Hope to get (Googer) back next week.”
Comments