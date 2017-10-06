More Videos

  • What's next for South Carolina's offense

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses what has to happen with the Gamecocks offense.
USC Gamecocks Football

Breiner’s prediction: A lot riding on this one for Gamecocks

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 06, 2017 9:58 AM

Well, we’ve got a crucial ballgame here.

If South Carolina wins, only Vanderbilt and Wofford stand between the Gamecocks and another bowl trip. If not, upsetting the likes of Tennessee or Florida have to come into play.

Arkansas is looking to pick up any and every win it can with a somewhat embattled coaching staff that has seen things plateau in recent years.

The biggest question comes with South Carolina’s offense, which still hasn’t found much cohesion and is being undercut by a line that’s all sorts of beat up. Arkansas’ defense hasn’t been great, but it’s pretty quirky.

The second-biggest question comes with the Gamecocks corralling that downhill, power-running and play-action attack that has been a calling card of the Razorbacks under Bret Bielema. USC’s position is further compromised by the absence of senior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams, meaning a combination of Buck lineman Danny Fennell, former nickel Antoine Wilder and freshman Sherrod Greene will have to hold up at the third linebacker spot much of the game.

What it might come down to is this: The Gamecocks at this point aren’t quite as stable as a Razorbacks program that certainly has its shares of concern. Having a solid, fifth-year coach will do that.

That probably factors in to Arkansas being a slight favorite, which sounds about right with how things have gone for USC.

Prediction: Arkansas 24, South Carolina 21

