Las Vegas shooting victims remembered at service

Las Vegas shooting victims remembered at service

Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in dispute over clear-cutting

Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in dispute over clear-cutting

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper

USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge?

USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge?

Mark Kingston on Scout Day

Mark Kingston on Scout Day

How Gamecock men's basketball success is paying forward to this year's team

How Gamecock men's basketball success is paying forward to this year's team

Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas

Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

What's next for South Carolina's offense

What's next for South Carolina's offense

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses what the Gamecocks must overcome against Arkansas.

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Arkansas game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 06, 2017 12:03 PM

South Carolina football is going with a new look for Saturday’s tilt with Arkansas.

The Gamecocks on Friday shared the combination for this week: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants. They’re coming home from a road trip and will play in front of what could be the second sellout crowd of the season.

The Gamecocks went with garnet lids and white jerseys and pants against Texas A&M on the road. They opened the home season wearing all black in a loss to Kentucky.

The game is a 4 p.m. kick on the SEC Network.

Other uniform combos this season:

▪  vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants

▪  vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. Kentucky: all black

▪  vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

