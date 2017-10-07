Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Gamecocks appear to switch starting running back

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 07, 2017 2:38 PM

With South Carolina tailback Rico Dowdle nursing a thigh bruise, Ty’Son Williams has stepped into the starting lineup the past few games.

But it looks as if Dowdle will be back out on the first snap.

During a pre-game hype video Saturday, Dowdle was announced as the starting running back against Arkansas. He started the first three games, but Williams started the past two.

Dowdle has 139 yards on 45 carries this season. Williams has 251 on 41.

There were also some other changes, linked to issues on the offensive line and playing a power-running team.

That would be the first start for Greene, a true freshman linebacker. Park is the No. 3 offensive tackle, but injuries to Zack Bailey and Malik Young put him in line to play.

