Watch: South Carolina’s defense score on back-to-back drives

Skai Moore took advantage of a scrambling Austin Allen for the 13th interception of his South Carolina football career. It went for a TD.
Then his teammates took more.
Moore’s returned that interception 34 yards to make it 27-10. Steven Montac had a scoop and score called back, the next drive. Then T.J. Brunson made up for it with a 73-yard fumble return to put USC up 24.
Moore TD
Brunson TD
It was South Carolina’s first fumble return TD since 2012. The last time USC’s defense scored twice was 2011 against Georgia.
Comments