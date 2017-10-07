More Videos

  • Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks' win over Arkansas.
USC Gamecocks Football

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 07, 2017 8:26 PM

Thumbs up

Three defensive TDs

Three of them. Skai Moore with a pick six. T.J. Brunson with a fumble return after another defensive TD got called back. Keisean Nixon with an interception TD in his first meaningful action. The defense had 22 points to Arkansas’ 22, 12 scored after the game wasn’t in doubt.

Bentley’s bounceback

The Gamecocks star passer started 5-for-15 for 28 yards. He closed the day with 11 completions in his final 16 attempts with three scores and 171 yards.

D.J. Wonnum

The sophomore was a one-man wrecking crew. He finished with four tackles, one for loss, two breakups and a forced fumble, and all seemed to come in big moments.

Closing the half

South Carolina’s final drive of the second quarter drew boos early, as the Gamecocks began by running the ball. Then they marched 69 yards in nine plays and scored on Bryan Edwards’ TD catch with four seconds left.

Thumbs Down

Oh for a kicker

Parker White missed two more kicks, both from 49 yards. He’s at 4-for-11, and USC is hitting 35.7 percent for the season.

That start

USC’s first 23 plays yielded 56 yards. It was another tough start for a team that’s had a few this season. Of course, that just set up an explosive second quarter.

More injuries

Sherrod Greene came back from an elbow injury, and Dennis Daley didn’t have to after what looked like a minor leg issue. But that’s two more dinged up guys at two already paper-thin spots.

What might have been

Arkansas seemed like an OK team. And USC just knocked them around. It leaves folks to only wonder about the lost lead in Texas and the Kentucky struggles.

