Why South Carolina’s drive before halftime went exactly as planned ... almost

More Videos 0:51 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas Pause 0:46 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:32 Gamecocks greet David Williams after game 3:20 Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense 2:04 Gamecocks hope performance can spark momentum moving forward 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 0:43 What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 2:02 Local soldiers volunteer to help Puerto Rico Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance The South Carolina football team takes the field during its "2001" entrance. The South Carolina football team takes the field during its "2001" entrance. Tim Dominick The State

The South Carolina football team takes the field during its "2001" entrance. Tim Dominick The State