How South Carolina got back to the ground game, with some tweaks

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance The South Carolina football team takes the field during its "2001" entrance. The South Carolina football team takes the field during its "2001" entrance. Tim Dominick The State

The South Carolina football team takes the field during its "2001" entrance. Tim Dominick The State