Another long-term injury strikes Gamecocks

0:51 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas Pause

0:46 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

0:59 Hurricane Nate turns into tropical depression

1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

2:06 Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right

2:50 Kelly Bryant talks ankle injury, win over Wake Forest

3:20 Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense

2:28 Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon steps into pro wrestling ring

1:14 Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos