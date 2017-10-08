Another long-term injury strikes Gamecocks

South Carolina tight end K.C. Crosby suffered a broken bone his leg in Saturday’s 48-22 win against Arkansas and likely will miss the remainder of the season.
Crosby, a 6-foot-1, 242-pound junior broke his fibula, the same bone wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke in the third game of the season.
“He’ll have surgery Monday or Tuesday,” coach Will Muschamp said Sunday. “He really played extremely well (against Arkansas). Just hurt for him. It’s frustrating.”
Crosby made a key fourth down catch for the Gamecocks against the Razorbacks and finished the game with two catches for 11 yards. Those were his first two catches of the season.
“I told K.C. as the season was going, ‘Just be ready when your number is called. There’s nothing you have not done, we’ve just gone a little personnel route,’” Muschamp said.
Sophomore Kiel Pollard will step into the third tight end spot Crosby had filled behind Hayden Hurst and Jacob August. Pollard had one catch last season but has yet to catch a pass this season.
“Kiel is a guy we have a lot of confidence in, a guy who played a lot of football for us last year,” Muschamp said.
In other injury news, offensive linemen Zack Bailey (ankle) and Cory Helms (ankle) worked out Sunday and are questionable for Saturday’s game against Tennessee. Offensive lineman Malik Young (ankle) will try to put weight on his leg Monday and also is questionable. All three missed Saturday’s game, and Bailey and Helms have missed multiple games.
OL update
Muschamp challenged his offensive line after a ragged performance against Texas A&M, and the coach liked the response he saw against Arkansas.
“I called those guys out in front of the team and said, ‘You’ve got to play better. You’ve to protect the quarterback, give us an opportunity to run the ball,’ ” Muschamp said. “We were able to run the football and control the line of scrimmage. Really proud of our guys responding the right way.”
The Gamecocks rushed for 159 yards against Arkansas and allowed just one sack.
Players of the game
Running back Rico Dowdle, who had 61 rushing yards, was named the team’s offensive player of the game. Reserve offensive lineman Blake Camper, who filled in at two positions, was the offensive lineman of the game. Linebacker T.J. Brunson, the team leader in tackles with 49, was the defensive player of the game, and D.J. Wonnum and Dante Sawyer were the defensive linemen of the game. Safety D.J. Smith was named the special teams player of the game.
“D.J. continues to play really well in all phases,” Muschamp said.
Not quite ready
Junior college transfer Keisean Nixon played well at cornerback Saturday but isn’t ready to compete for a starting job due to inconsistency, Muschamp said.
“He’s a really talented player and a guy I’m really excited about his future here at South Carolina,” Muschamp said. “He’s going to be a really good football player for us.”
Still White’s job
Freshmen Parker White will continue to be the team’s top place-kicker, Muschamp said, despite 4-for-11 on field goals this season.
“My confidence level has not changed in Parker at all,” Muschamp said. “We have put him out there in some very difficult circumstances. I’ve got all the confidence in him. He’s kicking the ball off extremely well.”
Long-snapper Ben Asbury needs to snap better than he did against the Razorbacks, Muschamp said.
“We didn’t snap the ball very well yesterday,” Muschamp said. “That obviously affected the kicks in my opinion.”
Tuning up the Bentley
Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley has “some things mechanically we need to clean up,” Muschamp said. Bentley, who started Saturday’s game 5-of-15 passing, was guilty of overstriding on some of his early throws against Arkansas, Muschamp said.
“As far as mechanically, Jake got his feet out of a whack on a couple throws,” Muschamp said.
Bentley is completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,456 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
