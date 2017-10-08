Wow! South Carolina super fan’s football game streak reaches 300 in a row

More Videos 0:51 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas Pause 0:46 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 2:28 Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon steps into pro wrestling ring 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 2:50 Kelly Bryant talks ankle injury, win over Wake Forest 2:06 Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 3:20 Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense 5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 0:32 Gamecocks greet David Williams after game 1:14 Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gamecocks' greatest fans: Kirk Hollingsworth Kirk Hollingsworth is a mainstay at all South Carolina sports. He's been to all USC home football games since 1982 and has a streak going of 295 straight football games - home, away and bowls. Kirk Hollingsworth is a mainstay at all South Carolina sports. He's been to all USC home football games since 1982 and has a streak going of 295 straight football games - home, away and bowls.

Kirk Hollingsworth is a mainstay at all South Carolina sports. He's been to all USC home football games since 1982 and has a streak going of 295 straight football games - home, away and bowls.