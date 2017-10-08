More Videos

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Pause
Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:46

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon steps into pro wrestling ring 2:28

Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon steps into pro wrestling ring

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Kelly Bryant talks ankle injury, win over Wake Forest 2:50

Kelly Bryant talks ankle injury, win over Wake Forest

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 2:06

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right

Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense 3:20

Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Gamecocks greet David Williams after game 0:32

Gamecocks greet David Williams after game

Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos 1:14

Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos

  • Gamecocks' greatest fans: Kirk Hollingsworth

    Kirk Hollingsworth is a mainstay at all South Carolina sports. He's been to all USC home football games since 1982 and has a streak going of 295 straight football games - home, away and bowls.

Kirk Hollingsworth is a mainstay at all South Carolina sports. He's been to all USC home football games since 1982 and has a streak going of 295 straight football games - home, away and bowls.
Kirk Hollingsworth is a mainstay at all South Carolina sports. He's been to all USC home football games since 1982 and has a streak going of 295 straight football games - home, away and bowls.

USC Gamecocks Football

Wow! South Carolina super fan’s football game streak reaches 300 in a row

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 08, 2017 7:41 PM

In many ways, Saturday was an ordinary gameday for South Carolina super fan Kirk Hollingsworth.

In reality, it was no ordinary day.

Hollingsworth’s streak of attending USC football games reached 300 games, a feat that’s built up over 25 years.

“I didn’t do anything special for this game,” he told The State. “I hung out with a condo buddy that just celebrated his 200th last week. Went to another condo buddy and was surprised with a 300th plaque.”

Hollingsworth will be at the Tennessee game this coming weekend and plans to attend all USC’s game this season. As for the streak and 2018, “I will continue my home streak and take the away games one at a time and see what happens,” he said in a note posted on Twitter.

He hasn’t missed a game since the 1992 Florida game in The Swamp.

A planned bus trip to Missouri this year was canceled, but USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner led an effort to get Hollingsworth to the game and keep the streak alive.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

View More Video