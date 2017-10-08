Wow! South Carolina super fan’s football game streak reaches 300 in a row

In many ways, Saturday was an ordinary gameday for South Carolina super fan Kirk Hollingsworth.
In reality, it was no ordinary day.
Hollingsworth’s streak of attending USC football games reached 300 games, a feat that’s built up over 25 years.
“I didn’t do anything special for this game,” he told The State. “I hung out with a condo buddy that just celebrated his 200th last week. Went to another condo buddy and was surprised with a 300th plaque.”
Hollingsworth will be at the Tennessee game this coming weekend and plans to attend all USC’s game this season. As for the streak and 2018, “I will continue my home streak and take the away games one at a time and see what happens,” he said in a note posted on Twitter.
He hasn’t missed a game since the 1992 Florida game in The Swamp.
A planned bus trip to Missouri this year was canceled, but USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner led an effort to get Hollingsworth to the game and keep the streak alive.
I want to thank Kyle & Holly Rogers for presenting me with 300th consecutive @GamecockFb game plaque/trophy to commemorate this special day! pic.twitter.com/P6dCM9CMZI— Kirk Hollingsworth (@theUSC) October 7, 2017
Thx @SkaiMoore_10 4 stopping 4 quick photo & making my 300th a special one! Lets get Tennessee nxt week! No need 2 stop now! #MakingProgress pic.twitter.com/XPXaSbbkiT— Kirk Hollingsworth (@theUSC) October 8, 2017
Thanks @JakeBentley19 4 making my 300th consecutive gm a WIN! Keep doing ur thang! On to the next one! Let's Go #Gamecocks! #MakingProgress pic.twitter.com/xpPpY3gmxe— Kirk Hollingsworth (@theUSC) October 8, 2017
Letter of Thanks to @uofsc @RayTannerSC @CharlesW_SC @WayneLHiott @GamecocksOnline & #GamecockNation— Kirk Hollingsworth (@theUSC) October 8, 2017
It's Great to be A Gamecock!
Kirk pic.twitter.com/ONa7KYivyf
Comments