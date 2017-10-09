DJ Wonnum earns SEC honor after performance vs. Arkansas

South Carolina sophomore DJ Wonnum was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Wonnum, who is USC’s first-team Buck lineman, played a key role in the Gamecocks’ 48-22 win over Arkansas.
He was credited with four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss, broke up two passes and had a quarterback hurry.
“I felt like I did pretty good,” Wonnum said after the game. “I left some plays out there, but every day I come with the mindset to play as hard as I can.”
He led a USC defensive line that limited the Razorback running game to 106 yards on 32 carries, a 3.3 average. Arkansas entered the game averaging 205 rushing yards per game.
Wonnum is fifth on the team in tackles (28) this season and leads the Gamecocks with 6.5 tackles for loss.
Wonnum and Dante Sawyer were USC’s defensive linemen of the game, Will Muschamp announced Sunday night.
