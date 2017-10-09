Film breakdown: 3 ways Roper, Gamecocks got creative on offense vs. Arkansas

2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Pause

3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

0:51 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

0:46 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

2:50 Kelly Bryant talks ankle injury, win over Wake Forest

0:59 Hurricane Nate turns into tropical depression