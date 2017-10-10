More Videos

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 'It was an investment.' 2:27

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

Pause
South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg 1:03

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

    South Carolina Gamecocks football DB Keisean Nixon breaks down his youth coach, Snoop Dogg

South Carolina Gamecocks football DB Keisean Nixon breaks down his youth coach, Snoop Dogg bbreiner@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks football DB Keisean Nixon breaks down his youth coach, Snoop Dogg bbreiner@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

So who’s a tougher coach, Will Muschamp or Snoop Dogg?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 12:02 PM

When South Carolina defensive back Keisean Nixon got a shout out from rap legend Snoop Dogg around National Signing Day, folks took notice. The same happened when he got some love following a pick-six Saturday against Arkansas.

But this isn’t so unusual for Nixon, not the biggest deal.

“That’s like every week,” Nixon said. “He talks to me every week, he’s famous to y’all. He’s not famous to me.”

Nixon played for the Snoop Youth Football League starting at an early age. His father is close with the Long Beach product, who became a fixture around the mid-2000s Southern Cal teams and actually played some wide receiver in his time.

Nixon started with the Compton Vikings and went on to the league’s all-star team, playing alongside the likes of current NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster.

And he said Snoop isn’t just a figurehead.

“He’s a real coach,” Nixon said. “He’s going to coach you hard, cuss at you, everything.”

So who’s tougher, Snoop or Will Muschamp?

“Muschamp!” Nixon said emphatically.

After matriculating in high school in Southern California, Nixon played junior college ball in Arizona. He helped lead a powerhouse program to the national title game, but didn’t join the Gamecocks until relatively late in August camp.

He admits that slowed his progress, and he had to work his way in, first to special teams and Saturday onto the field on defense late in a blowout.

He had to switch from safety to corner already because of numbers, and he showed some good and bad, scoring the touchdown and later giving one up.

He’s making his way, learning how life goes at a slower pace in the south (the humidity had been a sticking point). And he brings with him something from Snoop, someone close enough to almost be considered family and someone who held the important role of coach back when he was “real little,” famous to the rest of the world or not.

“He never liked pushed us to do anything bad,” Nixon said. “He was just always supportive and a positive dude around us.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 'It was an investment.' 2:27

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

Pause
South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg 1:03

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

    South Carolina Gamecocks football DB Keisean Nixon breaks down his youth coach, Snoop Dogg

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

View More Video