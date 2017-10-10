More Videos

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 'It was an investment.' 2:27

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality' 1:41

South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality'

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game 0:46

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game

Turnovers 'always' on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense 1:06

Turnovers "always" on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp on Snoop Dogg and Rocky Top 0:56

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp on Snoop Dogg and Rocky Top

USC Gamecocks Football

Will Muschamp updates South Carolina offensive line injuries

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 12:49 PM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said offensive linemen Zack Bailey and Cory Helms were both back at practice and “moving around.” He wanted to see how they continued to progress.

Offensive tackle Malik Young will be checked again Wednesday. All three have nagging ankle injuries when kept all of of them out of last Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

He also said wide receiver Terry Googer is questionable after the scary moment he went through against Texas A&M.

Muschamp and the staff will work out who shifts were if one of those linemen comes back as the week goes on. The key is availability, if someone could go all game, 40 snaps or only in emergency spots.

“That determination will probably be done probably Thursday or Friday of this week,” Muschamp said. “(Helms and Bailey) can move around right now, but I want to see how they continue to progress, how sore will they be tomorrow.”

