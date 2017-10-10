Will Muschamp updates South Carolina offensive line injuries

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said offensive linemen Zack Bailey and Cory Helms were both back at practice and “moving around.” He wanted to see how they continued to progress.
Offensive tackle Malik Young will be checked again Wednesday. All three have nagging ankle injuries when kept all of of them out of last Saturday’s game against Arkansas.
He also said wide receiver Terry Googer is questionable after the scary moment he went through against Texas A&M.
Muschamp and the staff will work out who shifts were if one of those linemen comes back as the week goes on. The key is availability, if someone could go all game, 40 snaps or only in emergency spots.
“That determination will probably be done probably Thursday or Friday of this week,” Muschamp said. “(Helms and Bailey) can move around right now, but I want to see how they continue to progress, how sore will they be tomorrow.”
