Report: Tennessee makes QB change for South Carolina game

Members of the South Carolina football team said Tuesday morning they’d been preparing for Tennessee starting quarterback Quinten Dormady.
Now they’ll reportedly have to change gears.
The Tennessee Rivals site Volquest reported Tuesday that Dormady will be benched for redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano. Dormady had struggled mightily in Tennessee’s first five games, and Guarantano has played in three of them.
Dormady had completed 55.5 percent of his passes for 925 yards with six touchdowns, six interceptions and a 117.9 rating. Guarantano has a rating of 82.7, with 54 yards on 12-of-24 passing,
