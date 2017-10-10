Report: Tennessee makes QB change for South Carolina game

More Videos 1:06 Turnovers "always" on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense Pause 2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment." 0:46 Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game 1:08 Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 0:43 What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 1:03 South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks about the challenges the Gamecocks face when the play Tennessee. South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks about the challenges the Gamecocks face when the play Tennessee. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks about the challenges the Gamecocks face when the play Tennessee. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com