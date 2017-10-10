More Videos

Turnovers 'always' on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense

Turnovers "always" on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 'It was an investment.'

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Report: Tennessee makes QB change for South Carolina game

By Posted Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 1:52 PM

Members of the South Carolina football team said Tuesday morning they’d been preparing for Tennessee starting quarterback Quinten Dormady.

Now they’ll reportedly have to change gears.

The Tennessee Rivals site Volquest reported Tuesday that Dormady will be benched for redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano. Dormady had struggled mightily in Tennessee’s first five games, and Guarantano has played in three of them.

Dormady had completed 55.5 percent of his passes for 925 yards with six touchdowns, six interceptions and a 117.9 rating. Guarantano has a rating of 82.7, with 54 yards on 12-of-24 passing,

