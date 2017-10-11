More Videos

    South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line commit Hank Manos highlights vs. River Bluff.

South Carolina commit selected for Under Armour All-America game

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 11, 2017 10:40 AM

Chapin’s Hank Manos picked up his second all-star game selection Wednesday.

The senior center and South Carolina football commit was picked for the Under Armour All-Star game. The selection comes three days after Manos was picked to the Shrine Bowl.

“It means a lot to me. I’m very honored and excited to compete with the best in the nation,” Manos said.

Manos will receive his Under Armour jersey in ceremony at his high school with a date to be determined.

Manos, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, is the second Midlands player picked for the Under Armour game, joining Airport punter Paxton Brooks. The Under Armour game features some of the nation’s best senior prospects, will be held Jan. 4 in Orlando and be televised by ESPN.

247Sports ranks Manos as the 10th best prospect in the state and 12th-ranked center in the country. Manos committed to Gamecocks in March and will enroll Jan. 10.

Manos is the second Gamecocks’ commit picked for a national all-star game. South Carolina wide receiver commit Josh Vann will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

