Gameday guide: USC vs. Tennessee TV info, depth chart, more

More Videos 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Pause 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 0:46 Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game 1:03 South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 0:41 A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee. The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee. dmclemore@thestate.com

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee. dmclemore@thestate.com