Bowl Projections: Could Gamecocks make New Year’s Day?

Sometimes bowl projections get bold. At least one prediction got bold with South Carolina.

Who wants to go to Florida for New Year’s?

Bleacher Report’s latest bowl projections paired the Gamecocks with Michigan in the Outback Bowl, while ESPN’s David Hale had them in that game against Michigan State. The game is played at noon in Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium.

Since the 2010 season, no teams made the game with more than four losses. To achieve that, the Gamecocks would have to finish the year 4-2 or better, which would entail knocking off at least two from the group of Georgia, Florida, Clemson and Tennessee.

Other bowl projections:

▪ CBSSports’ Jerry Palm put the Gamecocks in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 29 against Florida State.

▪ SI.com had USC heading to the Dec. 26 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., against Virginia.

▪ SBNation projected South Carolina will face Purdue in the Independence Bowl.

▪ USAToday had an Independence Bowl meeting with Wake Forest.