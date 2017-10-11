More Videos

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Pause
Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game 0:46

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

  • South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality'

    When dealing with negativity, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp knows how to handle it.

When dealing with negativity, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp knows how to handle it. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
When dealing with negativity, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp knows how to handle it. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Will Muschamp’s hot seat survival guide: bunker down

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 11, 2017 3:34 PM

Will Muschamp knows what it means to face hot seat talk.

His last two years at Florida were rife with it, coming in as high a profile situation as you’ll find. When South Carolina meet Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, he said he won’t say much to Vols coach Butch Jones, who is now most likely fighting an uphill battle for his job.

Muschamp’s answer for dealing with it: the bunker mentality. But what does that entail?

Accept one thing you can’t change:

“You’re not going to be able to shut off Twitter or limit or stop that negativity. That’s not going to stop.”

Work. A lot:

“I get up really early and come in here. I leave late at night. ... There’s things that have happened, it may be a day before I even hear about it.”

Don’t read your press (as told to a room full of media):

“I hate to disappoint all of you. I don’t read any of your articles, not that I had time or want to, but I don’t.

(Turns to radio broadcasters)

“I don’t listen to the radio, sorry, I apologize.”

When in doubt, more work:

“I’m in the film room. I’m in my office, watching recruiting tape. There’s a lot going on that we don’t know about during the season, and you just continue to work. You keep your head down.”

Do not build a literal bunker:

“Our bunker’s nice. It’s an office. It’s not like a concrete structure or anything like that.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Pause
Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game 0:46

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

  • Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee.

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

View More Video