USC’s offensive line played its best game last week. Against Tennessee, it wants more

0:46 Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game Pause

1:41 South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality'

3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

1:53 Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia

1:08 Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB