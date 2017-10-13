Breiner’s prediction: Can an underdog face a trap game?

The question the South Carolina football team faces this weekend: can an underdog face a trap game?

The Gamecocks are sitting as 3-point dogs to Tennessee, a team with more raw talent on paper and home-field advantage. Makes some sense.

But it’s also a Volunteers team that is in a state of disarray. The offense has struggled mightily. There’s been a QB change, from one inefficient new starter to a backup who hasn’t looked great by any stretch.

Tennessee is two weeks removed from getting thrashed by Georgia, took a late ugly defeat against Florida and needed to pull out every stop with some key turnovers to survive Georgia Tech.

So things aren’t great in Knoxville.

The Gamecocks are coming off their most well-rounded win in at least three seasons.

But there’s always that lingering sense the Gamecocks often don’t cash in when things start going well (Kentucky earlier this season stands out). Then throw in the backup quarterback factor, something that hasn’t seemed to help the Gamecocks in the past, and that line makes you think maybe Vegas knows something.

South Carolina seemed to gain some stability from the Arkansas win. Tennessee seems to be lacking that in a big way.

But something doesn’t feel totally right.

The pick: South Carolina 28, Tennessee 24