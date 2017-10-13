More Videos

Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:16

Rental house scam victim tells his story

Pause
Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 1:06

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

  • Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee. dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's game at Tennessee. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Breiner’s prediction: Can an underdog face a trap game?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 13, 2017 8:14 AM

The question the South Carolina football team faces this weekend: can an underdog face a trap game?

The Gamecocks are sitting as 3-point dogs to Tennessee, a team with more raw talent on paper and home-field advantage. Makes some sense.

But it’s also a Volunteers team that is in a state of disarray. The offense has struggled mightily. There’s been a QB change, from one inefficient new starter to a backup who hasn’t looked great by any stretch.

Tennessee is two weeks removed from getting thrashed by Georgia, took a late ugly defeat against Florida and needed to pull out every stop with some key turnovers to survive Georgia Tech.

So things aren’t great in Knoxville.

The Gamecocks are coming off their most well-rounded win in at least three seasons.

But there’s always that lingering sense the Gamecocks often don’t cash in when things start going well (Kentucky earlier this season stands out). Then throw in the backup quarterback factor, something that hasn’t seemed to help the Gamecocks in the past, and that line makes you think maybe Vegas knows something.

South Carolina seemed to gain some stability from the Arkansas win. Tennessee seems to be lacking that in a big way.

But something doesn’t feel totally right.

The pick: South Carolina 28, Tennessee 24

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:16

Rental house scam victim tells his story

Pause
Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 1:06

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

  • Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

    Why South Carolina Gamecocks DB Steven Montac was frustrated watching his Gamecocks teammates early this season.

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

View More Video