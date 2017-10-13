Congratulations! George Rogers ties the knot

1:06 Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates Pause

3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

2:10 George Rogers after viewing King George

1:10 New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

1:29 SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

1:16 Rental house scam victim tells his story

1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?