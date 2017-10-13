More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Congratulations! George Rogers ties the knot

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 13, 2017 4:32 PM

Congratulations are in order for South Carolina’s Heisman Trophy winner.

George Rogers tweeted a photo of himself and his new wife, Brenda Wilson of Columbia. The couple got married this week in Irmo.

Rogers is South Carolina’s all-time leading rusher with 5,204. He won the Heisman in 1980 and went on to a seven-year NFL career with 7,176 yards, two Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl Championship with Washington.

