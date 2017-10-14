More Videos

  • Will Muschamp recaps big win over Tennessee

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Rico Dowdle injury update

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 14, 2017 3:29 PM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said starting tailback Rico Dowdle fractured a bone in his leg in Saturday's win against the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s the same injury Deebo Samuel and K.C. Corsby suffered.

It means Dowdle is gone for the foreseeable future.

The sophomore left the game in the second quarter.

Dowdle's lower leg was s heavily wrapped as he sat near the tunnel watching Tennessee's last drive and then got on crutches as the final pass fell incomplete. He had 19 yards on 4 carries.

Ty'Son Williams and A.J. Turner combined for 133 yards 25.

