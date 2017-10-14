After win, Jake Bentley shows support for Tennessee QB

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had just seen his last chance at a win against South Carolina sail wide. He was on the ground near midfield, looking crushed, and Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley was there to pick him up.
“I just said, ‘It’s one game,’ ” Bentley said. “I told him just to keep his head up. He had a heck of a game. He’s a heck of a player and I told him he’s going to have a long career as a quarterback in this league. So he can’t get down after this one game. Just keep his head up and move forward.”
Sportsmanship, pass it on. pic.twitter.com/AJ2NmAnsM5— Hale McGranahan (@Hale_SECcountry) October 14, 2017
