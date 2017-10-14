Thumbs up, Thumbs down: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Thumbs up

Second-half defense (for the most part)

Before Tennessee’s last drive, the Vols had 4 yards after halftime. They had minus-3 in the fourth quarter before giving up more than 70 on the final possession. That’s after USC’s defense allowed some long drives but held three times in its red zone.

Late offense

The Gamecocks spent most of the day a play or two from stringing together a scoring drive. They did late, getting 195 yards on 36 plays and scoring the game-tying touchdown, go-ahead field goal and field goal to make it a six-point game.

The pass rush

It wasn’t against the best quarterbacking, but the Gamecocks got to Tennessee passers seven times. That’s the most for USC since eight against Kentucky in 2012. D.J. Wonnum had two.

Parker White

The oft-critiqued Wando product came through for USC in a big way. He hit his first field goal from beyond 40 yards (47) to get the Gamecocks on the board. Then he hit the go-ahead kick and a 36-yarder to make it a six-point game late.

Thumbs down

That last drive

South Carolina needed to prevent a sputtering offense from going 75 yards in the final 1:13 to secure a win. The Gamecocks let Tennessee make it interesting, with a coverage bust producing a 39-yard gain and getting the Vols to the USC 22. Tennessee had four shots to score from the Gamecocks 2-yard line.

The start

Tennessee’s first two drives went 126 yards on 21 plays and would have been a problem had the Gamecocks defense not stood tall in the red zone. South Carolina’s offense meanwhile averaged 2.2. yards a play in the opening frame and 4.16 in the first half.

Another botched special teams play

South Carolina had at least pulled ahead, after a rough offensive 2 1/2 quarters. Then a bad snap led to a failed extra point (with a holder throw), and USC could only tie it 9-9.

Tackling early

What helped the anemic Volunteers offense get traction early was primarily problems with tackling. John Kelly broke somewhere between three and six tackles on a 24-yard run. Ty Chandler got 30 cutting back around the whole defense, and Jarrett Guarantano broke several scrambles after Gamecocks had a shot at him.

Ben Breiner