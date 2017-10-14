Photos: South Carolina defeats Tennessee in Knoxville

The South Carolina Gamecocks prepare to take the field for warm ups prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
The South Carolina Gamecocks prepare to take the field prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Ty'Son Williams (27) carries the ball in the first half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (5) is helped off the field after being injured on a play in the first half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (5) holds his leg after being injured on a play in the first half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (5) holds his leg after being injured on a play in the first half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) and teammates take the field prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley yells prior to the snap in the first half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is tackled by a Tennessee Volunteers defender in the first half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) warms up prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is tackled by a Tennessee Volunteers defender in the first half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (5) holds his leg after being injured on a play in the first half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (5) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Quart'e Sapp (14) in the first half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
The South Carolina Gamecocks take the field prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
The South Carolina Gamecocks prepare to take the field prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp claps for his team during warm ups prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp claps for his team during warm ups prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp claps for his team during warm ups prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) warms up prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) warms up prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp claps for his team during warm ups prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates a carry against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) fights off Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Shy Tuttle (2) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) passes the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) passes the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) is tripped up as he runs with the ball in front of Tennessee defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (39) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) is tripped up as he runs with the ball in front of Tennessee defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (39) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) is tripped up as he runs with the ball in front of Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (7) and defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (39) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) runs with the ball between Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (7) and defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (39) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) runs with the ball between Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (7) and defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (39) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Chad Terrell (86) carries the ball past Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Justin Martin (8) during the first half of the game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Antoine Wilder (29) reaches for Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth takes down Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth takes down Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth takes down Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Brunson (6) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back John Kelly (4) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) celebrates with fans after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 15-9 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp celebrates defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 15-9 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp celebrates defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 15-9 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons (3) celebrates with fans after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 15-9 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Keir Thomas (5) hits the ball out of the hands of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jacob August (40) is tackled short of the first down by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Micah Abernathy (behind) and linebacker Colton Jumper (left) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) and teammates celebrate after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 15-9 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 15-9 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) carries the ball in second half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) scoring a touchdown during of the second half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) carries the ball toward the end zone on his way to scoring a touchdown during of the second half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) hands the ball off to running back Mon Denson (34) in second half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp talks into his headset during first half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is tackled from behind by a Tennessee Volunteers defender in first half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) celebrates with teammates Taylor Stallworth (90) and defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 15-9 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (7) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) carries the ball in front of Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo (1) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jacob August (40) is tackled short of the first down by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Micah Abernathy (22) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) is brought down by Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Quay Picou (55) during the second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) carries the ball past Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (12) in second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Ty'Son Williams (27) is tacked by a Tennessee defender as he carries the ball in second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) carries the ball toward the end zone on his way to scoring a touchdown during of the second half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) hands the ball off to running back Mon Denson (34) in second half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) looks to pass the ball in the first half during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Daniel Bituli (35) reaches for South Carolina Gamecocks running back Mon Denson (34) in second half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Kobe Smith (97) celebrates a sack against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 15-9.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Parker White (43) kicks a field goal during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Ty'Son Williams (27) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Micah Abernathy (22) as he carries the ball during the first half of the game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Ty'Son Williams (27) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Micah Abernathy (22) as he carries the ball during the first half of the game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) reaches for Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) during the first half of the game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) is sacked by Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Reginald McKenzie Jr. (99) during the first half of the game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) and defensive back Chris Lammons (right) bring down Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Maleik Gray (4) during the first half of the game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Skai Moore (10) reaches to tackle Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) during the first half of the game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (5) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Shaq Wiggins as he carries the ball during the first half of the game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) looks to pass the ball during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
Crystal LoGiudice
Special to The State