Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

USC celebrates win at Tennessee

USC celebrates win at Tennessee

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Why South Carolina’s Will Muschamp kept faith in his kickers

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 15, 2017 1:30 PM

Maybe there was some consternation among fans when South Carolina kicker Parker White lined up for field goal early in the second quarter.

That would be fair considering in six games for the Gamecocks, the Wando football product had missed all seven kicks he attempted outside 33 yards.

There wasn’t much worry for USC coach Will Muschamp, and it paid off when White’s 47-yarder became the team’s longest make of the year. He’s held with White through the rough start and he said that’s part of his job.

“When you show confidence in a player, eventually they see it and they take ownership in it,” Muschamp said. “And when you know they have the ability to eventually do the job, that’s part of what coaches do. And I had total confidence in him and all.

“This is a long season, and it certainly paid off for him today.”

The kick got the Gamecocks on the board, but it wasn’t the last big kicks he hit. His 21-yarder in the fourth quarter broke a 9-9 tie and put the Gamecocks up for good. His 36-yard make with 1:13 left in the game forced Tennessee to drive for a touchdown at the end (which it narrowly missed).

But those kicks also came after a setback.

The game was only tied because the Gamecocks couldn’t convert an extra point. It wasn’t on White, as a snapping/holding issue ended up with a desperation heavy from reserve quarterback Danny Gordon.

“We had a bad snap and whether he was able not to get it down, I don’t know,” Muschamp said. “Bad snaps on field goal, we’ve got to work through. Ben (Asbury has) been very, very consistent, so he’s certainly very capable.”

That’s Muschamp again showing confidence in a player who’s had issues. The coach also backed No. 2 kicker Alex Woznick, who opened the season as a starter, but fell behind White.

“They both have the ability,” Muschamp said, “and we’ve got to continue to reinforce it.”

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

USC celebrates win at Tennessee

USC celebrates win at Tennessee

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

    South Carolina RB A.J. Turner and QB Jake Bentley speak after the Gamecocks' win over Tennessee.

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

