Why South Carolina’s Will Muschamp kept faith in his kickers

4:32 Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' Pause

4:18 Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

1:29 SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

2:02 Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

7:43 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

1:08 USC celebrates win at Tennessee