Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

USC celebrates win at Tennessee

USC celebrates win at Tennessee

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1?

Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1?

    Carson Mason recaps three key takeaways from the Gamecocks' win over the Vols in Knoxville.

USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecocks get some attention from Top 25 voters

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 15, 2017 2:05 PM

The South Carolina football team isn’t in the Top 25 yet, but the Gamecocks are getting some respect nationally after Saturday’s 15-9 road win over Tennessee.

South Carolina (5-2) received votes (19 points) in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll, enough for No. 30 overall.

The Gamecocks received fewer votes (2 points) in the Associated Press Top 25, which would be the equivalent of No. 33.

SEC teams in the AP Top 25 are Alabama (1), Georgia (3), Auburn (21) and LSU (24). Texas A&M, Kentucky and Mississippi State also received votes.

USC hasn’t been ranked since 2014.

South Carolina began the 2014 season ranked No. 9, then lost the opener to Texas A&M 52-28. The Gamecocks moved around in the poll the next few weeks before dropping out completely after a 21-20 home loss Sept. 27 to Missouri.

At the time, USC’s departure snapped a streak of 69 straight weeks in the AP poll.

The Gamecocks are off this week and return to action Oct. 28 with a home game against Vanderbilt. Kickoff time for that game will be revealed Monday.

SEC East standings

CONF

OVERALL

Georgia

4-0

7-0

Kentucky

2-1

5-1

Florida

3-2

3-3

South Carolina

3-2

5-2

Missouri

0-4

1-5

Tennessee

0-3

3-3

Vanderbilt

0-4

3-4

SEC West standings

CONF

OVERALL

Alabama

4-0

7-0

Auburn

3-1

5-2

Texas A&M

3-1

5-2

LSU

2-1

5-2

Ole Miss

1-2

3-3

Mississippi State

1-2

4-2

Arkansas

0-3

2-4

