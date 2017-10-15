NFL end zone is the land of Pharoh: Former Gamecock star scores first NFL touchdown

Former South Carolina star Pharoh Cooper returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown Sunday.
Cooper, in his second season as a receiver and special teams player for the Los Angeles Rams got his squad off to a fast start in their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cooper fielded the opening kickoff in his end zone and ran right and put on video game-like spin move to evade a tackle before racing down the sideline 103 yards for the game-opening touchdown.
103 yards! @KingTutt_chdown takes the opening kickoff for six! #LAvsJAX pic.twitter.com/wfjHU4Ite5— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 15, 2017
It was the first touchdown of his NFL career for Cooper, who was so prolific at finding the end zone with the Gamecocks his Twitter handle is @KingTutt_chdown.
In three seasons at South Carolina, Cooper scored 24 touchdowns, a combination receiving (17), rushing (4) and passing (3). Overall, Cooper gained 2,163 receiving yards, 513 rushing yards and 118 passing yards. The two-time All-SEC first-team selection also gained 359 yards on kickoff returns and 172 punt return yards in his 36-game career that included 25 starts.
Cooper was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.
