NFL end zone is the land of Pharoh: Former Gamecock star scores first NFL touchdown

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 15, 2017 4:28 PM

LOS ANGELES

Former South Carolina star Pharoh Cooper returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown Sunday.

Cooper, in his second season as a receiver and special teams player for the Los Angeles Rams got his squad off to a fast start in their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cooper fielded the opening kickoff in his end zone and ran right and put on video game-like spin move to evade a tackle before racing down the sideline 103 yards for the game-opening touchdown.

It was the first touchdown of his NFL career for Cooper, who was so prolific at finding the end zone with the Gamecocks his Twitter handle is @KingTutt_chdown.

In three seasons at South Carolina, Cooper scored 24 touchdowns, a combination receiving (17), rushing (4) and passing (3). Overall, Cooper gained 2,163 receiving yards, 513 rushing yards and 118 passing yards. The two-time All-SEC first-team selection also gained 359 yards on kickoff returns and 172 punt return yards in his 36-game career that included 25 starts.

Cooper was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

