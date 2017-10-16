More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecocks lineman earns another SEC honor

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 16, 2017 12:05 PM

South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum was named SEC co-defensive lineman of the week with Ole Miss’ Marquis Haynes.

Wonnum had two sacks and six tackles in South Carolina’s 15-9 win against Tennessee. Led by Wonnum, the Carolina defense racked up seven sacks and held Tennessee to just 253 total yards and no touchdowns.

For the season, Wonnum leads the Gamecocks and ranks second in the SEC with 8 1/2 tackles for loss. He is 11th in the conference with four sacks.

