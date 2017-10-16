More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Kickoff time set for Gamecocks’ home game against Vanderbilt

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 16, 2017 12:34 PM

South Carolina’s Oct. 28 home game against Vanderbilt will kick off at 4 p.m.

The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks lead the series 22-4. USC won 13-10 last season in Nashville, opening Will Muschamp’s first season with a win. South Carolina is on an eight-game winning streak in the series.

The Gamecocks (5-2, 3-2 SEC) are on bye this weekend.

Five of South Carolina’s final games of the season are at home.

Vandy (3-4, 0-4 SEC) is also off this weekend.

