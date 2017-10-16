South Carolina in NFL: D.J. Swearinger’s celebration seemed political — by accident

Former Gamecocks Pharoh Cooper and Johnathan Joseph provided plenty of fireworks in NFL play this past weekend, but it was D.J. Swearinger who had the most people talking.

While Cooper returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams and Joseph returned an intercepted pass for a score for the Houston Texans, Swearinger inadvertently stumbled into the NFL’s controversial and charged conversation regarding racism, protests and activism.

Swearinger was on the field when one of his fellow Washington Redskins, Kendall Fuller, intercepted a pass from the San Francisco 49ers to secure the win. As the defense celebrated, Swearinger approached Fuller and pretended to pat him down before putting him in handcuffs.

Given the NFL’s clashes with President Donald Trump over players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality, some observers interpreted Swearinger’s celebration as a mimicry of a police officer stopping and frisking Fuller. Deadspin, USA Today, Yahoo and GQ Magazine all wrote about it as such.

The only problem, however, was that that was not Swearinger’s intent at all. As he told the Washington Post after the game, the celebration was a reference to the nickname the team’s defensive backs have given themselves, the “Flight Marshals.” Swearinger was actually pretending to put Fuller through airport security.

USC

Jerell Adams, WR, New York Giants: 1 catch on 1 target for 6 yards

Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers: DNP, injured reserve

A.J. Cann, G, Jacksonville Jaguars: Made his 35th career start, 36th appearance in three seasons

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston Texans: 3 tackles, 1 pass defended

Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders: 2 catches on 3 targets for 14 yards

Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 2 kickoff returns for 124 yards, including a 103-yard touchdown, 3 punt returns for 17 yards, 1 fumble

Chris Culliver, CB: DNP, released by the Indianapolis Colts while on the injured reserve

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills: Bye week

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans: 2 catches on 3 targets for 22 yards

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots: DNP, concussion, which was not reported until Saturday

Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: 3 tackles

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: 4 catches on 10 targets for 71 yards

T.J. Johnson, C, Cincinnati Bengals: Bye week

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans: 3 tackles, 3 passes defended, 2 interceptions and 1 touchdown

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers: 1 tackle, 11 on the season

Corey Robinson, OT, Detroit Lions: DNP, placed on injured reserve this week

Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets: Made his eighth career start, second in a row

Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos: 6 tackles, 4 solo

Ryan Succop, K, Tennesee Titans: Plays in Monday night game

D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins: 6 tackles, 1 pass defended