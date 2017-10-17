More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Eight-win Gamecocks? Advanced metrics say chances are starting to improve

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 1:33 PM

By any measure, getting to the eight-win mark would be a big accomplishment for the South Carolina football team this year.

That number was ambitious in the preseason, and that’s when there was an expectation of a strong offense with Deebo Samuel as a centerpiece. To get there with some of the bumps USC has had would represent a big step for a team that clawed its way to six victories in Will Muschamp’s first season from three the year before.

But according to several computer models, USC could be in decent shape to get there.

SBNation’s Bill Connelly publishes each team’s chances to hit different win totals based on his S&P+ system. It has the Gamecocks at 49 percent to have eight or more wins (11 percent for nine wins, 37 for eight, 39 for seven, 13 for six). ESPN’s FPI projected record has USC at 7.7-4.3, so more likely eight wins than seven.

The main reason is Florida’s slip this season, which opens a path to eight.

The Gamecocks are currently 5-2. Wofford should be a win, and Vanderbilt has been scuffling badly, meaning seven wins is within range without a slip-up.

At the moment, Connelly’s numbers give USC a 51 percent chance of beating the Gators. FPI puts it at 57.

Both Clemson at home and Georgia on the road appear to be long shots, though the Tigers did look vulnerable in a loss to Syracuse.

Related stories from The State

