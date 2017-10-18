3 former Gamecocks earn NFL player of week honors

Former South Carolina football standouts, Pharoh Cooper, Ryan Succop and Jonathan Joseph earned NFL players of week Wednesday.
Cooper was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, while Succop earned that in the AFC. Joseph was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Cooper, who plays for the Los Angeles Rams, returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was his second return of 65 yards or more this year and he is averaging 31.7 yards a return this year.
Succop, the AFC Special Teams Player of Month for September, made all five of his field-goal attempts for the Tennessee Titans on Monday in the win over the Indianapolis Colts. He became the second Titans kicker to kick five field goals in a game.
With his 48-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, Succop set an NFL record by making hi 47th consecutive kick from inside 50 yards. He added four in the game and has made 51 in a row, which dates back to 2014.
Joseph picked off two passes and had three pass breakups for the Houston Texans in the win against the Cleveland Browns. He returned one of his interceptions 82 yards for a touchdown.
With the two picks, Joseph became the Texans all-time leader in interceptions with 14.
