Pete DiVenere, left, with Michael Dean Perry's at the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005 Todd Bennett

Former Gamecock captain dies: ‘He stood up for his teammates, his family and his country’

By Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 12:18 PM

Former South Carolina football player Pete DiVenere, a co-captain for the Gamecocks in 1964, passed away on Saturday in Myrtle Beach.

DiVenere, 74, played fullback at South Carolina from 1962-64 and was in the same backfield with quarterback Dan Reeves. His best season came in 1962 when he rushed for 265 yards on 71 carries.

DiVenere’s obit notes that he earned a scholarship to play at the University of South Carolina -- the team “with the greatest mascot in college football.”

Born on Jan. 29, 1943, “he longed to be the masked cowboy making sure justice was served,” according to his obit.

DiVenere “fought to the death in everything he believed in. He stood up for his teammates and his friends and most of all his family.

“He fought for his country. The bald eagle was his icon,” according to his obit.

A memorial service will be held for DiVenere at All Saints Church in Georgetown at 11 a.m. on Friday.

