More Videos

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 2:50

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career

Pause
6 tips for keeping roof rats away 0:53

6 tips for keeping roof rats away

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility 1:10

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 1:05

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities

Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork 2:00

Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty 0:34

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

  • Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Bowl Projections: Gamecocks got options, lots of them

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 2:49 PM

Here’s what we know. South Carolina’s football team has five wins. Getting to six involves beating an FCS team. Seven involves taking care of business against a skidding Vanderbilt team.

So the Gamecocks should be able to avoid the likes of Shreveport or Birmingham come bowl season.

But the rest is still unclear.

Eight different bowl projections have five different potential locations against five different opponents. The highest-profile bowl was the Outback, both against Michigan State (picked by ESPN’s David Hale and CollegeFootballNews)

The quirkiest might have been ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura placing USC in the Texas Bowl against Texas. But the rest of the options include return trips to Charlotte, a visit to another SEC city, a meeting with a preseason top-5 team or maybe a former Heisman winner.

Other bowl projections:

▪  CBSSports’ Jerry Palm put the Gamecocks in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 29 against Florida State.

▪  SI.com had USC heading to the Dec. 29 Belk Bowl vs. Virginia.

▪  SBNation projected South Carolina will face Virginia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

▪  USAToday had an Music City Bowl meeting with Florida State.

▪  Bleacher Report pitted the Gamecocks against Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 2:50

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career

Pause
6 tips for keeping roof rats away 0:53

6 tips for keeping roof rats away

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility 1:10

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 1:05

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities

Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork 2:00

Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty 0:34

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

  • South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall discuss the final five games on the South Carolina football schedule.

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

View More Video