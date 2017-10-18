Bowl Projections: Gamecocks got options, lots of them

Here’s what we know. South Carolina’s football team has five wins. Getting to six involves beating an FCS team. Seven involves taking care of business against a skidding Vanderbilt team.

So the Gamecocks should be able to avoid the likes of Shreveport or Birmingham come bowl season.

But the rest is still unclear.

Eight different bowl projections have five different potential locations against five different opponents. The highest-profile bowl was the Outback, both against Michigan State (picked by ESPN’s David Hale and CollegeFootballNews)

The quirkiest might have been ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura placing USC in the Texas Bowl against Texas. But the rest of the options include return trips to Charlotte, a visit to another SEC city, a meeting with a preseason top-5 team or maybe a former Heisman winner.

Other bowl projections:

▪ CBSSports’ Jerry Palm put the Gamecocks in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 29 against Florida State.

▪ SI.com had USC heading to the Dec. 29 Belk Bowl vs. Virginia.

▪ SBNation projected South Carolina will face Virginia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

▪ USAToday had an Music City Bowl meeting with Florida State.

▪ Bleacher Report pitted the Gamecocks against Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville in the Music City Bowl.