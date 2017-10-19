Will Muschamp among coaches with highest marks in the SEC

Only two coaches in the SEC have higher conference midseason grades than South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, according to one website.

Both those coaches -- Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Alabama’s Nick Saban -- have undefeated teams and earned A- grades from Saturday Down South.

Muschamp was next, along with several other coaches, with a grade of B+.

Here’s what the site said of Muschamp:

“Muschamp continues to build on a steady foundation of improvement at Carolina. The season-opening win over North Carolina State was one of the SEC’s best out-of-conference performances this year. The fact that South Carolina will be bowl eligible despite losing its best offensive player to a Week 3 injury is even more impressive. Credit Muschamp for stepping into the SEC East vacuum behind Georgia.”

Tennessee coach Butch Jones and Bret Bielema of Arkansas both got Fs.

SEC East grades:

Kirby Smart, Georgia: A-

Will Muschamp, USC: B+

Mark Stoops, Kentucky: B+

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt: C

Jim McElwain, Florida: C-

Barry Odom, Missouri: D-

Butch Jones, Tennessee: F

SEC West grades:

Nick Saban, Alabama: A

Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M: B+

Ed Orgeron, LSU B+

Dan Mullen, Mississippi State: B+

Matt Luke, Ole Miss: B-

Gus Malzahn, Auburn: C+

Bret Bielema, Arkansas: F