More Videos

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Pause
The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 1:59

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 1:05

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 2:50

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career

Clemson coach Brad Brownell talks state of college basketball after latest scandal 4:36

Clemson coach Brad Brownell talks state of college basketball after latest scandal

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia 1:53

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia

  • First look: South Carolina freshman QB Jay Urich

    Jay Urich signed with the South Carolina football team out of Wren High School as part of the 2017 class.

Jay Urich signed with the South Carolina football team out of Wren High School as part of the 2017 class.
Jay Urich signed with the South Carolina football team out of Wren High School as part of the 2017 class.

USC Gamecocks Football

Which redshirting players have impressed South Carolina’s coaches?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 19, 2017 4:45 PM

South Carolina’s football team has seen plenty of first-year players step into the fire this season.

But there’s another group. Those players who are redshirting, getting time in the team’s developmental practices early in the week. Some will be asked to step into prominent roles next season, some could take a little more time after that.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp ran down some of those players and the progress they’ve made in half a season behind the scenes:

Quarterback Jay Urich: “A big athlete, a fast-twitch guy that we think has got a nice upside for us as far as those things.”

Tight end Will Register: “A guy that we’re really excited about.”

Offensive linemen Eric Carty and Jordan Rhodes: “Both guys that, athletically, are what you want. They’ve just got to grow in the game.”

Offensive lineman Eric Douglas: “A guy we’re really excited about, continues to be a guy that can play multiple spots.”

Offensive tackle Summie Carlay: “He’s looked good at some things he’s been able to do inside for us.”

Defensive tackle M.J. Webb: “Continues to come on for us.”

Linebacker Davonne Bowen: “Done some nice things.”

Three first-year defensive backs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Pause
The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 1:59

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 1:05

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 2:50

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career

Clemson coach Brad Brownell talks state of college basketball after latest scandal 4:36

Clemson coach Brad Brownell talks state of college basketball after latest scandal

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia 1:53

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia

  • South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall discuss the final five games on the South Carolina football schedule.

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

View More Video