Meet the next back in line for South Carolina’s running back rotation

For two seasons, Mon Denson was a player not in the mix for South Carolina’s football team.
The running back from LaGrange, Ga., redshirted his first year on campus and didn’t see the field his second. Coaches gave him praise at times, the sort that goes to a No. 4 running back who got focused and improved, but he still opened the season at No. 4, behind a player the Gamecocks recruited him over, Ty’Son Williams.
But against Tennessee, starter Rico Dowdle broke a bone in his leg, knocking him out for the rest of the regular season. Denson came in for some spot work, and he did what was needed.
“He’s a heavy back and he gets the ball north-south,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “That’s the thing that I saw. I’ve got a lot of confidence in Mon to begin with. I always said we have three quality backs, with guys that have played, and I always added Mon’s name.”
USC running backs coach Bobby Bentley said in the offseason he was proud of the 5-foot-10, 209-pound back, that Denson had changed his attitude and matured since the current staff arrived.
He looked to have some attitude with the ball in his hands against the Vols. He got a modest 14 yards on his four runs, but one was an 8-yard jaunt on third-and-1, where he got off-tackle in a crowded box and converted a key spot where USC had trouble.
This season, he’d been used sparingly before that, either in garbage time against Arkansas or as a lead blocker on some sweep plays.
For the foreseeable future, he’s USC’s option behind Williams and A.J. Turner. It’s not the worst spot to be in, and his coaches have his back.
“I’ve got confidence in Mon,” Muschamp said. “I think he can do a really good job.
“He’s going to run hard. He’s going to run behind his pads.”
Denson moving up also opens that spot just outside the rotation to an intriguing player with a solid pedigree. Caleb Kinlaw was recruited to running back-factory Wisconsin, but he departed after some coaching changes and positional shifts that involved getting moved to defense.
He’s got 30 career rushing yards and a college receiving touchdown, and got some work last year in an injury-plagued junior college campaign.
USC’s No. 4 backs usually only get work in garbage time and on special teams, but considering his background, he could contribute a bit more in a pinch.
“He’s a guy that’s played Division I football,” Muschamp said. “And a guy that runs hard, runs well. Given his opportunity in a game situation, did some nice jobs in scrimmages and things. We’ll see what happens.”
