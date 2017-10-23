Gamecocks inch toward Top 25 in re-rank of all 130 teams

South Carolina is inching toward the Top 25 in USA Today’s re-rank of all 130 Division I college football teams.
Coach Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks (5-2), who were off this past Saturday, moved up to No. 28 on the list.
Alabama is No. 1 and Penn State, after an impressive win against Michigan, moves up two spots to No. 2. Georgia is No. 3 and TCU No. 4 in the 1-130 re-rank.
SEC teams ahead of USC in the re-rank: No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 21 Auburn, No. 23 LSU, No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 26 Mississippi State.
Vanderbilt (3-4), Saturday’s opponent for the Gamecocks, is at No. 80.
Clemson is the highest of any team with one-loss team at No. 5.
Comments