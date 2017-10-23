More Videos

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall discuss the final five games on the South Carolina football schedule.

USC Gamecocks Football

Kickoff time, TV network announced for South Carolina-Georgia game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 23, 2017 12:46 PM

Get ready, South Carolina fans, the Gamecocks are getting one of the conference’s prime TV slots against Georgia on Nov. 4.

USC will face the Bulldogs in the 3:30 p.m. SEC on CBS game, the conference announced Monday, part of a doubleheader with LSU-Alabama at night.

The Gamecocks trail the series 49–18–2, with a low-scoring loss in a storm-moved game in 2016. USC has lost two in a row, after a 4-1 run under Steve Spurrier.

The Nov. 4 matchup is the second-latest date in the history of the series that extends back to 1894, exceeded only by the Nov. 18 game in 1939.

The Gamecocks (5-2, 3-2 SEC) first face Vandy (3-4, 0-4 SEC) this week. The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0) play Florida this weekend in Jacksonville.

Four of South Carolina’s final five games of the season are at home.

SEC TV schedule for Nov. 4

▪  UMass at Mississippi State, Noon on SEC Network

▪  Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon on ESPN

▪  Florida at Missouri, Noon on ESPN2

▪  Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt, Noon on ESPNU

▪  South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 pm on CBS

▪  Ole Miss at Kentucky, 4 pm on SEC Network

▪  Coastal Carolina at Arkansas, 4 pm on SEC Network Alternate

▪  Southern Miss at Tennessee, 7:30 pm on SEC Network

▪  LSU at Alabama, 8 pm on CBS

USC 2017 schedule

Date

Opponent

Result / Time

Sept. 2

vs. North Carolina State

W 35-28

Sept. 9

at Missouri

W 31-13

Sept. 16

vs. Kentucky

L 23-13

Sept. 23

vs. Louisiana Tech

W 17-16

Sept. 30

at Texas A&M

L 24-17

Oct. 7

vs. Arkansas

W 48-22

Oct. 14

at Tennessee

W 15-9

Oct. 28

vs. Vanderbilt

4 pm SEC Ntwk

Nov. 4

at Georgia

3:30 pm CBS

Nov. 11

vs. Florida

TBA

Nov. 18

vs. Wofford

TBA

Nov. 25

vs. Clemson

TBA

