Kickoff time, TV network announced for South Carolina-Georgia game

Get ready, South Carolina fans, the Gamecocks are getting one of the conference’s prime TV slots against Georgia on Nov. 4.
USC will face the Bulldogs in the 3:30 p.m. SEC on CBS game, the conference announced Monday, part of a doubleheader with LSU-Alabama at night.
The Gamecocks trail the series 49–18–2, with a low-scoring loss in a storm-moved game in 2016. USC has lost two in a row, after a 4-1 run under Steve Spurrier.
The Nov. 4 matchup is the second-latest date in the history of the series that extends back to 1894, exceeded only by the Nov. 18 game in 1939.
The Gamecocks (5-2, 3-2 SEC) first face Vandy (3-4, 0-4 SEC) this week. The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0) play Florida this weekend in Jacksonville.
Four of South Carolina’s final five games of the season are at home.
SEC TV schedule for Nov. 4
▪ UMass at Mississippi State, Noon on SEC Network
▪ Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon on ESPN
▪ Florida at Missouri, Noon on ESPN2
▪ Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt, Noon on ESPNU
▪ South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 pm on CBS
▪ Ole Miss at Kentucky, 4 pm on SEC Network
▪ Coastal Carolina at Arkansas, 4 pm on SEC Network Alternate
▪ Southern Miss at Tennessee, 7:30 pm on SEC Network
▪ LSU at Alabama, 8 pm on CBS
USC 2017 schedule
Date
Opponent
Result / Time
Sept. 2
vs. North Carolina State
W 35-28
Sept. 9
at Missouri
W 31-13
Sept. 16
vs. Kentucky
L 23-13
Sept. 23
vs. Louisiana Tech
W 17-16
Sept. 30
at Texas A&M
L 24-17
Oct. 7
vs. Arkansas
W 48-22
Oct. 14
at Tennessee
W 15-9
Oct. 28
vs. Vanderbilt
4 pm SEC Ntwk
Nov. 4
at Georgia
3:30 pm CBS
Nov. 11
vs. Florida
TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Wofford
TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Clemson
TBA
