More Videos

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Pause
Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 1:59

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

  • Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

SEC Network hosts laud Will Muschamp, look ahead to Georgia

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

October 23, 2017 4:04 PM

Somehow, the SEC Network got Will Muschamp to start Vanderbilt week by talking about Georgia.

“Kirby (Smart) is an outstanding football coach, and he’s got a really good staff,” South Carolina’s head coach said Monday during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show. “You can see they are well-coached. They are fast and physical. Defensively those names have been there for two or three years. When I was defensive coordinator at Auburn, Lorenzo Carter and all those guys were playing. Those guys have played a bunch of football.”

Muschamp was asked about the No. 3 Bulldogs by Finebaum co-host Laura Rutledge. The Gamecocks (5-2, 3-2 SEC) take on Georgia (7-0, 4-0) in two weeks in Athens, Ga. This week, South Carolina plays Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium.

“They’ve got some elite backs who are playing extremely well and the offensive line has really matured,” Muschamp said of the Bulldogs. “(Georgia offensive line coach) Sam Pittman has done a fantastic job with those guys up front. They are playing extremely well, but we play Vanderbilt on Saturday and that’s who we are looking toward.”

Muschamp told Finebaum and Rutledge that he and his staff did “peek ahead” during their just passed bye week to make sure they were ready for the final five games of the regular season.

“It’s always good to peek ahead, to take some notes on ideas that in game week you might want to get accomplished,” Muschamp said.

Both Finebaum and Rutledge praised Muschamp during and after his brief appearance on the show, pointing out that the Gamecocks have exceeded expectations to this point in the season.

“We inherited a bunch of good young men when we came to South Carolina and our older players have really bridged with our younger players that we brought into the program and really have come together for a common purpose to be successful,” Muschamp said. “We have got an outstanding staff. Our guys do a really good job of coaching and developing our players. Everything here is on pace to be very successful.”

After Muschamp’s appearance, Finebaum said he believes the coach has grown since his last head coaching job.

“This is a different Will Muschamp than we saw at Florida,” Finebaum said. “He is very likable.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Pause
Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 1:59

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

  • South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall discuss the final five games on the South Carolina football schedule.

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

View More Video