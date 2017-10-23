SEC Network hosts laud Will Muschamp, look ahead to Georgia

More Videos 5:24 South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule Pause 0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 2:21 Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 0:26 Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:33 Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:59 The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 2:48 Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 1:33 Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com