Which returning Gamecocks are back working with the starters

Two South Carolina offensive line starters are back with the first unit after injury.
Which means some shuffling.
Guard Sadarius Hutcherson told reporters Tuesday right tackle Zack Bailey and right guard Cory Helms were back with the top line in practice early this week. That moves Donell Stanley back to the left side and puts Hutcherson with the second group.
“Everybody’s going back to their normal roles,” Hutcherson said.
Will Muschamp said Helms, Bailey and Malik Young will all play Saturday against Vanderbilt. He said the final decision on who starts will be decided by practice.
“Anytime you’re able to shuffle the deck, so to speak, you create experience, you create depth,” Muschamp said.
Both starters were felled by ankle injuries. After Bailey went down, USC has shuffled a lot, with three players starting games at right tackle, after USC’s coaches made a change at left.
There was more stability at guard, where Stanley moved from left to right and Hutcherson slotted in. Hutcherson is young (redshirt freshman), but has a lot of potential and appeared to be settling down after some early struggles. Muschamp praised how far he came and said he’s been working some at tackle.
