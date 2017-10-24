More Videos

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Pause
Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks 1:03

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn 1:40

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018 0:41

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018

  • How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined

    South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp tells his players how they will be defined.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp tells his players how they will be defined. tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp tells his players how they will be defined. tdominick@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Which returning Gamecocks are back working with the starters

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 24, 2017 11:38 AM

Two South Carolina offensive line starters are back with the first unit after injury.

Which means some shuffling.

Guard Sadarius Hutcherson told reporters Tuesday right tackle Zack Bailey and right guard Cory Helms were back with the top line in practice early this week. That moves Donell Stanley back to the left side and puts Hutcherson with the second group.

“Everybody’s going back to their normal roles,” Hutcherson said.

Will Muschamp said Helms, Bailey and Malik Young will all play Saturday against Vanderbilt. He said the final decision on who starts will be decided by practice.

“Anytime you’re able to shuffle the deck, so to speak, you create experience, you create depth,” Muschamp said.

Both starters were felled by ankle injuries. After Bailey went down, USC has shuffled a lot, with three players starting games at right tackle, after USC’s coaches made a change at left.

There was more stability at guard, where Stanley moved from left to right and Hutcherson slotted in. Hutcherson is young (redshirt freshman), but has a lot of potential and appeared to be settling down after some early struggles. Muschamp praised how far he came and said he’s been working some at tackle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Pause
Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks 1:03

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn 1:40

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018 0:41

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018

  • Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks

    South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley and his teammates have gone from hoping to win to expecting to win.

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks

View More Video