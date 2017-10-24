What South Carolina’s Jake Bentley did with a weekend off

It’s a rare thing in the middle of a football season: a weekend off.
So what did South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley with his bye?
A little lake life.
“Me, Bailey Hart, Parker White and Chandler Farrell, we went to the lake,” Bentley said, “and a couple other friends. We were just hanging out, having a good time. Rode a little Jet Skis around.”
The break was USC’s first since the start of the season in early September, and really going farther back to the start of camp in late July.
Bentley has led South Carolina to a 5-2 record. A pair of upsets in the past two weeks have spirits high, and although there was a the break, Bentley said he worked on accuracy and footwork in the early part of the week.
There was also value in getting away and having a break from the intensity of the season.
“Just try to relax and get away from it for a couple days,” Bentley said.
But now that’s behind him.
“Glad to be back,” Bentley said.
Comments