How the early signing period is speeding up South Carolina’s recruiting

South Carolina's football coaches got to spend some time on the road recruiting during the bye last week.
It's a break from the season grind and something that could take on a little more importance because of the coming change in sport's recruiting calendar.
The December signing period is coming, and it has made for longer conversations in the Gamecocks facility.
"We've had a lot more discussions as a staff about where we are and where a young man may be thinking," USC coach Will Muschamp said. "What are his thoughts and visits. We need to get him in during the season. You obviously speed the calendar up a little bit.”
This sticking point there is the staff doesn't want a player signing without an official visit. It creates an urgency to get on campus before coaches start hitting the road in late November and early December.
The signing period is from Dec. 20-22.
Muschamp was asked what percentage of his current group he expects to enroll early, and he declined to say. Outside reports have the expected number around 8-10, but the coach held off saying he knew the number for a reason with some empathy.
"I would love to say yes," Muschamp said. "but everybody's entitled to change their mind. Suddenly you talk to a young man one week, ‘I'm signing in December,' and you're scheduling the visits, and, 'You know what coach, I think I'm going to wait until February,' the next time you talk.
"You've got to be very fluid with it. ... It's their time, and you've got to understand that part of it as well."
